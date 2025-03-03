SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 26-year-old woman was arrested after police responding to a domestic battery call found her in a drug-induced state and a 10-month-old child in hazardous conditions, according to authorities.

Taylor Tropea was taken into custody on a felony child neglect charge after officers arrived at her apartment on 172nd Street around 5 a.m., Monday, and found a large kitchen knife inside the child’s stroller, within reach of the infant, police said.

Authorities also reported discovering spoiled milk, a strong odor and signs that the child had been left in a soiled diaper for an extended period.

Officers said that Tropea displayed slurred speech and had fresh vomit on her lips. When questioned, she could not provide a reasonable explanation for the hazardous conditions, the arrest report states.

The child’s father told police he had just arrived at the apartment and was unaware of the child’s condition, according to the report. The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified and responded to the scene.

Tropea was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

