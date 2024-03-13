SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A routine stop by Sunny Isles Beach Police Department officers has led to the arrest of a woman for driving with a counterfeit license plate, leading to social media attention after a video of the interaction was posted online.

The incident, captured in a video posted to the “OnlyInDade” Instagram account, has prompted the police department to clarify the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Cecilia Mercado, 32, was pulled over by police officers for ignoring a “Right Turn Only” sign in a high-traffic area known for frequent accidents. Despite initially being stopped for traffic violations, the situation escalated when Mercado claimed to have “immunity” and refused to comply with the officers’ request for her identification and insurance documents.

A video circulating online shows a portion of the interaction, missing the critical moment when Mercado rolled up her car window as officers were asking for her ID and insurance, police said. This led to the police legally taking her from the vehicle and placing her in handcuffs.

Officials said she was originally cited for a traffic violation and was then released, but further investigations revealed that she had a counterfeit diplomatic tag. This led police to put out a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert for Mercado. She was subsequently arrested again at the same location.

Mercado was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctonal Center, facing felony charges related to the counterfeit license plate, with a bond set at $2,500.

“The City of Sunny Isles Beach Police Department remains committed to making our streets safe for drivers and pedestrians,” stated the department in a release.

