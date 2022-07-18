SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department teamed up with local children and teens to take part in the Casting with a Cop community event.

Participants between the ages of 6 and 15 were invited to drop a line with law enforcement officers at Newport Fishing Pier, Sunday.

The event not only taught children how to fish but was also filled with prizes and games for the whole family.

“I learned how to catch fish by seeing if they’re on by feeling the bug tug in your line,” said participant Damir Grecu.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman was also on hand at the event.

The police department hosted the event in an effort to increase positive interactions between police and the community.

