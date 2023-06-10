SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sunny Isles Beach Police Department located a missing 75-year-old woman.

Concepcion Lewis Diaz is identified by officials as a Hispanic woman with brown eyes and diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was last seen walking out of her house around 5 a.m. on Saturday wearing burgundy-colored long pajama pants and a matching top.

Police say they found the woman in Doral on Saturday afternoon.

