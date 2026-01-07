NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 29-year-old Sunny Isles Beach man has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon in connection with a fatal shooting at Greynolds Park last summer, according to authorities.

Kevin Jay Kertes was arrested Tuesday evening at his apartment in the Winston Tower complex in Sunny Isles Beach and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on July 22, just before 7 p.m. in a heavily wooded area of Greynolds Park, located at 17530 W. Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach.

Investigators said Kertes was armed with a firearm when he encountered the victim and fatally shot the person once in the back.

Authorities said Kertes remained at the scene and called 911.

