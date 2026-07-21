FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Sunny Isles Beach approved an ordinance restricting who may ride motorized bikes across the city.

The Sunny Isles Beach City Commission said the ordinance, which states e-bike riders must be 16 years or older, was approved in an effort to strengthen safety regulations relating to e-bike use across the city.

Officials said riders are now required carry a government-issued ID when operating the bikes, which are prohibited on sidewalks.

The first offense for riders who violate the rules will result in a fine of $250. After that, the fine goes up to $500.

Tickets will be issued beginning Aug. 16.

In a statement issued Tuesday, officials defined an e-bike as “a bicycle or tricycle with fully operable pedals, a seat or saddle, a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour and an electric motor of less than 750 watts.”

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