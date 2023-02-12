SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city paid a touching tribute to a boy two years after he was struck and killed while legally crossing the street.

Sunny Isles Beach on Saturday afternoon held a renaming ceremony for Sunny Isles Beach Boulevard. The street has been legally designated as Anthony Reznik Boulevard in the 11-year-old’s memory.

Drivers honked their horns as a street sign bearing the boy’s name was unveiled.

The boy’s mother, Inna Trakhtenberg, worked hard for this moment. She spent the last two years fighting to ensure what happened to her family doesn’t happen again.

“I want to say thank you, everyone who is joining us today and supporting through all these years, especially when the accident happened,” she said.

Trakhtenberg is referring to the Feb. 10, 2021 crash that claimed the life of her son.

Police said the boy was in the crosswalk and had the right of way when a driver ran the red light and hit him.

Reznik’s sister Tatiana was with him.

Doctors put the child in a coma, but he was later declared brain dead.

Reznik’s family donated his organs. On Saturday, the boy who received his heart walked onto the stage.

“Waylen wouldn’t make it. Waylen would not have made it if he didn’t get a new heart,” said Tequila Striggles, the boy’s mother.

Striggles said it’s hard to articulate the gift her son received.

“You really can’t put this in words, ’cause she lost a son, and her son saved mine,” she said. “I’m just thankful, all around grateful for them.”

Although the driver was released from the scene and did not face criminal charges, Reznik’s family said they take comfort in the knowledge that the loss of their loved one granted the gift of life to three others, as well as better safety in Sunny Isles Beach.

“This entire event is basically about, to bring an awareness about safety in Sunny Isles, and we see already some improvements happening,” said Mark Reznik, the victim’s father.

The Florida State House of Representatives and Senate passed the street name designation, which was later signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Reznik’s family is working to pass the Anthony Reznik Act, which would keep track of aggressive drivers and create criminal penalties for instances where pedestrians are injured or killed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.