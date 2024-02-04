NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nasty weather swept across South Florida this weekend, downing trees, triggering tornado and strong thunderstorm warnings and cutting power to thousands of homes.

From North Bay Village to Fort Lauderdale, the Sunday soaker wreaked havoc in the morning hours.

Late Sunday morning, tornado warnings were issued for a swath of Miami-Dade County and parts of the Florida Keys. They were allowed to expire.

There were no reports of funnel clouds touching down, but the strong winds nevertheless caused some damage.

7News cameras captured a tree that fell on top of a City of Miami Police SUV in the area of Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Cellphone video posted on social media showed more downed trees along Southwest 167th Avenue, near 96th Street.

In North Bay Village, the strong winds caused rough surf, and rain seeped into apartments from windows.

One person captured the startling moment a transformer appeared to blow.

As of 2 p.m., Florida Power and Light reported 5,640 customers with no power in Miami-Dade and 254 in Broward.

Area resident John Duncan said he saw the transformer explode. He also described some more damage.

“Here, at the construction site, the scaffolding fell on top of the power lines,” he said.

The inclement weather was offshore and east of the Sunshine State by late Sunday afternoon, leading to sunny skies just in time for the sunset.

Sunday evening, North Bay Village Police still had an area of West Drive closed off on North Bay Island, as FPL crews worked to repair the downed power lines.

Morgan Faet said his car, which was parked near the construction site, was damaged by debris.

“This piece of mirror comes to my car and broke all of this part [of the rear windshield], so that’s very dangerous,” he said.

As of late Sunday evening, no injuries have been reported.

Meteorologists said some isolated storms are expected to move across the region during the overnight hours on Monday.

The weather is expected to improve considerably on Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.