SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was an adorable nighttime debut at Zoo Miami.

A Sumatran cub named Lani was out playing with her mother at a fundraiser held at the zoo, Friday night.

It was Lani’s first night event. She and her mom, 12-year-old Leeloo, had a little playtime, and then it was off to bed.

Lani was born in September and needs 12 hours of sleep to grow big and strong like her mother.

The cub currently weighs about 50 pounds and is fed about a pound of meat a day.

