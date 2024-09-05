HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man who worked as a substitute teacher is facing alarming charges.

Homestead Police on Wednesday said they arrested George Henry Rafols.

The 37-year-old, who taught at Air Base K-8 Center, is accused of possessing child porn.

Detectives said they’ve been working this case for nearly a year after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement that reads:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is profoundly troubled by the concerning allegations made against this individual, leading to his arrest. The Homestead Police Department conducted their investigation with help from Miami-Dade Schools Police and although he is not an employee of M-DCPS, he will no longer be able to serve as a substitute teacher in the District. M-DCPS goes to great lengths to provide a safe school environment for our students and employees.”

