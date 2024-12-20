HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County substitute teacher was placed in custody after he was accused of crude and lascivious behavior toward multiple female students.

Elmer Melendez was charged Thursday evening of molesting multiple children between the ages of 12 and 16.

According to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the suspect is precluded from serving as a substitute teacher or in any capacity in the District.

Officials have not yet released details about where he taught.

