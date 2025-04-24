MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they are searching for multiple subjects who fled the scene of an attempted vehicle theft in a luxury neighborhood in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the area of Pine Tree Drive and La Gorce Drive, near 60th Street, on Wednesday night.

Investigators said they were conducting an operation in the area when they watched an attempted vehicle theft occur.

Officers tried to arrest the subjects, but at least one fled on foot, and other people took off in a getaway car.

This has led to officers setting up two perimeters to search for the subjects, including one in Pine Tree and one in the City of Miami where the getaway driver bailed out of the car and fled on foot.

7News cameras captured a smashed-up BMW that was abandoned in front of a home in the area of South Miami Avenue and 22nd Street. The car’s lights were on, and its doors and trunk were left open, and both tires on the passenger side were completely ripped off.

That second perimeter in the City of Miami has since been taken down. It’s unclear whether or not the subject who bailed out was arrested.

Police helicopters were seen hovering above the scene in Miami Beach searching for one of the subjects.

Pine Tree Drive and La Gorce Drive were shut down between 60th and 63rd streets. Roadways have since reopened.

Police took to social media to advise residents to stay inside their homes, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this attempted vehicle theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900 Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

