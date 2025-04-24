MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they are searching for multiple subjects who fled the scene of an attempted vehicle theft in a luxury neighborhood in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the area of Pine Tree Drive and La Gorce Drive on Wednesday night.

Investigators said they were conducting an activity in the area when they watched an attempted vehicle theft occur.

Officers tried to arrest the subjects, but at least one fled on foot, and another person drove away in a car.

This has led to officers setting up two perimeters to search for the subjects, including one in Pine Tree and one in the City of Miami where the getaway driver bailed out of the car and fled on foot.

That second perimeter in the City of Miami has since been taken down. It’s unclear whether or not the subject who bailed out was arrested.

7News cameras captured the abandoned car in South Miami Avenue and 22nd Street with the lights on but nobody was inside.

Detectives are on their way to the second scene.

Police helicopters were seen hovering above the scene in Miami Beach searching for one of the subjects.

Pine Tree Drive and La Gorce Drive remain closed between 60th and 63rd streets as police investigate the first perimeter.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

If you have any information on this attempted vehicle theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900 Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.