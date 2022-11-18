WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who led police on a hot pursuit from Doral to Florida City and shot at officers made a court appearance.

Lawrence Collier faced a judge Friday morning after police said he led them on a chase the day before.

The judge ordered he be held without bond

“Black male, 30 to 35 years old. He is armed. He’s armed with a pink handgun,” said an officer over Broadcastify police scanner.

It all started when police said the 28-year-old shot at someone during a road rage incident in Doral.

When officers responded to the call, they said Collier tried to run them over with his car.

He led multiple police agencies and dozens of officers on a chase southbound on the Florida Turnpike. Troopers said he hit speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.

Several 7News viewers sent videos of the hot pursuit.

“As he was actively fleeing, he shot his firearm at the Doral officers directly behind him,” said FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

A photo released by Doral police showed the tense moment when the suspect shot at the victim in the road rage incident, who had a dashcam on his car.

“Be advised, he just shot at me,” said an officer over Broadcastify.

Ultimately, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were able to make a pit maneuver when he got off the highway to end the several miles long pursuit.

That’s when troopers said he crashed into the guardrail and surrendered in Florida City.

He was seen cuffed in the back of a police car and was later escorted into the station.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

“Any individual that tries to use deadly force on a police officer, I think law enforcement will always have a zero-tolerance approach on that. We will use every resource available to make sure that these individuals are apprehended and are held accountable,” Camacho said.

Collier faces a long list of charges, which includes attempted murder of a police officer and reckless driving.

