SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After an hours-long standoff, a subject who barricaded himself inside a storm drain in Southwest Miami-Dade was taken in custody.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene at Southwest 117th and 131st Avenue, Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured the subject peeking out of the storm drain and going back into hiding once he saw officers.

According to police, at around 3 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was seen driving recklessly but the subject fled the scene. After evading police the first time, another officer spotted the subject driving erratically and tried to stop him.

The subject then stopped his vehicle and jumped into a canal near Graceland Memorial Park South.

After jumping into the canal, the subject then barricaded himself inside the storm drain.

The subject was taken in custody and was placed on stretcher.

A black car in the area was towed.

It is unclear what charges he may be facing.

