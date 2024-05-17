MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject was taken into custody after a brief pursuit on the Turnpike.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene on Friday afternoon, where Florida Highway Patrol Troopers surrounded a tan-colored Mercedes Benz SUV.

One chopper assisted troopers.

While details remain limited, drivers are being notified that delays are expected on the Turnpike as authorities continue to investigate.

