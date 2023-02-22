HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject has surrendered after barricading themselves at a South Florida home.

The subject is now in police custody.

Miami-Dade Police were following a subject who called them and seemed distressed, Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the subject told them that he wanted to be involved in what police refer to as a “44 by police,” or suicide-by-cop.

7Skyforce hovered over the suspect’s vehicle as he evaded 14 police officers on the Turnpike.

As the suspect was driving, he was talking to negotiators on the phone and said he wanted to go home.

Eventually, the subject made his way to a home in Hialeah.

Hialeah SWAT surrounded the home as they worked to subdue the subject.

Hialeah Police is leading the investigation in this case.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.