SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is in custody and a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital after a crash ends in an overturned vehicle.

MDSO and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash along Southwest 115th Avenue and 224th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to deputies, they attempted to stop a subject in their vehicle but the subject fled from detectives. During their attempted escape, the subject forgot to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a detective.

One of the cars overturned and plowed through a fence.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing an overturned car in someone’s backyard and a damaged fence. A second car was seen with front-end damage and debris scattered across the sidewalk.

Deputies quickly took the subject into custody and paramedics rushed the deputy to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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