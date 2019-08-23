Subject in custody after SWAT responds to shots fired in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject is in custody after SWAT team units responded to shots fired near a building in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police shared on Twitter that an active perimeter was established between 15th and 16th Street along Drexel Avenue, just before 6:30 a.m., Friday.

UPDATE: MBPD SWAT personnel on scene of shots fired in the 1500 block of Drexel Avenue. We have not located any victims. Hostage Negotiation Team attempting to make contact with subject inside of a building. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/N0AgsajYmq pic.twitter.com/8QVK8jXMBI — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 23, 2019

Officials said they have not been able to locate any victims.

The department’s Hostage Negotiation Team was also on the scene.

MBPD said the subject was in their custody, just before 9 a.m.

Roadways in the area were blocked for a few hours.

The scene has since cleared.

