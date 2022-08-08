SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has a man in custody after he barricaded himself, armed with a shotgun and allegedly made threats.

Police were engaged in an hours-long standoff with the suspect at Southwest 83rd Avenue and 146th Street, since Monday morning.

The subject, a 77-year-old man, was recovered from his home by a special response team, at around 4 p.m.

The man is said to be a veteran and was seen in a wheelchair outside the home, surrounded by fire rescue and police.

He said he was having a really bad day and called fire rescue to his Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Fire rescue responded to the home, for an unknown medical issue, and was greeted at the door by the man in a wheelchair and with a shotgun.

This led them to call police and SRT.

The subject is said to have been transported to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

