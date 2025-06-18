NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit in North Miami-Dade ended in fatality after deputies say they were forced to fire. Now, new details have been released regarding those harrowing moments.

According to officials, the subject fled from Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies after they attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

“The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow Corvette,” said MDSO Detective Argemis Colome. “The driver of the Corvette came out of the vehicle armed, and the deputy discharged his firearm, striking that individual.”

The MDSO Aviation Support Unit responded to track the vehicle while providing live updates to ground units giving pursuit.

Eventually, the vehicle entered an apartment complex near Northwest Fourth Court and Northwest 85th Street Road. According to deputies, the driver, while armed, then exited the vehicle. He then approached responding deputies, causing one to open fire and strike the subject.

“He got cornered over there by the dumpster,” said one witness. “The driver got cornered by the dumpster by the police. When he got out, they shot him up.”

The subject, identified as 24-year-old Kristofer Lazaro Laboy, has since been pronounced dead.

Officials say the traffic stop began after they saw what they believed to be tinted windows that were too dark on the vehicle.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is being led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as is protocol for all police-involved shootings.

