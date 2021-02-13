Subject dead, victim hospitalized after shooting outside SW Miami-Dade bank

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, one person was fatally shot and another was injured outside of a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the BB&T branch near North Kendall Drive and 137th Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a victim at an ATM was confronted by an armed man. The encounter escalated into a shooting, leaving the victim wounded and the subject dead.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as well as a yellow tarp outside of the bank.

Paramedics have transported the surviving victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police said they are looking for a third person involved in the confrontation, as they attempt to determine a motive.

