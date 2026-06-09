MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Miami Gardens neighborhood during an attempted robbery, leaving the subject dead, police said.

7’s Drone Force hovered above the scene of the shooting along the 17300 block of Northwest 36th Avenue, just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crime scene investigators were seen combing for clues and taking photographs in the yard of the home and along a sidewalk in front of the residence.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the subject was trying to rob a woman’s home. The woman ran to her neighbor’s home

Investigators said that at some point, the neighbor discharged a firearm, fatally striking the perpetrator.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.