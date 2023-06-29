SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit led to a rollover wreck in Southwest Miami-Dade, sending the subject involved and another person to the hospital and bringing a chaotic chain of events to a violent end.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers were engaged in an active and ongoing narcotics investigation and were taking a subject into custody, Wednesday night.

All of a sudden, investigators said, the subject struck an officer’s vehicle and almost ran over another officer in an attempt to flee.

Police pursued the subject, and at one point, the subject struck a white car and a Tesla before hitting a light pole, rolling over and coming to a stop in the parking lot of a gas station in the area of U.S. 1 and Southwest 128th Street.

Witness Viviana Tinoco said she came upon the crash scene.

“We were like close by, and we just saw all the cars and accidents,” she said.

Paramedics transported the subject and a person who was inside the white car to an area hospital.

Detectives said the subject was the only person inside his vehicle and is listed in stable condition.

“Luckily, nobody walking was killed, and it looks like none of the bystanders were killed,” said Tinoco.

Police said a pregnant woman and a 2-year-old who were inside the Tesla were treated at the scene and released.

“We see the kid, like, in the mom’s arms. We’re like, ‘What the heck’s going on? What’s going on?'” said Tinoco. “I guess the cops noticed that we were already, like, behind them, and my friend turns around ’cause he didn’t want to get in trouble.”

Police have shut down the roadway near the scene of the crash. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes

Charges against the subject are pending.

