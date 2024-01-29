MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a subject in connection to an occupied burglary in a Miami neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, the crook broke into a home near Northwest 10th Street and 18th Court, Saturday afternoon.

Detectives said there was someone inside the residence at the time of the break-in.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched the area. 7News cameras captured a police helicopter hovering above.

Police said they came up empty in their search, but the investigation will continue.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

