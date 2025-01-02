HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject has barricaded himself in a Hialeah neighborhood, police said, prompting officers to shut down Okeechobee Road in the area.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a barricaded person in the area of 11th Street and West Okeechobee Road, Wednesday night.

7News captured heavy police activity at an apartment complex, including a City of Miami Police cruiser and a member of the Miami-Dade Police Department. Some police cruisers were seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Current situation in Hialeah where cops are dealing w/a “barricaded subject”at Okeechobee Rd. and 11th St. Residents called 7News saying they can’t leave their apartments. Hialeah PD spokesperson: “It’s an isolated incident re: an individual in possible crisis” and “no threat to… pic.twitter.com/h7nuOj4gZP — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 2, 2025

7News has also received calls about residents who said they cannot leave the complex.

A Hialeah Police spokesperson called this situation an isolated incident involving an individual in possible crisis, adding there is no threat to the public at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.