Subject barricaded inside NW Miami-Dade home after reported shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A male subject has barricaded himself inside a home in Northwest Miami-Dade following reports of a shooting, prompting a large police presence.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a reported shooting along the 6000 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue, at around 8:50 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured armed officers with their guns drawn, several marked vehicles and crime scene tape outside of the residence.

It remains unclear whether or not there are other people inside the home.

Officials have not provided further details about what may have led the subject to barricade himself. His age is unknown at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.