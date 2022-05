AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating a sledgehammer breach at an ATM in Aventura.

The incident happened at a Bank of America, Wednesday morning.

The suspect used the sledgehammer on the ATM drive-thru window.

Officials arrested the suspect who’s now in custody.

No one was hurt.

