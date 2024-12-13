OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject, accused of stealing a vehicle, was taken into custody after leading police on a brief pursuit in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers captured the subject at 151st Street and 19th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police cruisers surrounded the area.

According to officials, they saw the vehicle and attempted a pursuit, which lasted around 16 minutes.

The subjected then bailed out of the vehicle but was taken into custody by officers.

No injuries were reported.

