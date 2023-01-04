SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tragedy struck on the job when a South Florida man was electrocuted.

According to Miami-Dade Police, this all happened Wednesday between 10 and 11 a.m., along Southwest 162nd Terrace and 107th Avenue.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was a subcontractor for Florida Power and Light, and was working on power lines that came into contact with his truck.

He was rushed to the Jackson Memorial Hospital, but he did not survive.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, there is no power in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

