MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is now under a state investigation.

The Florida Commission On Ethics said it is looking into a complaint claiming Suarez violated ethics laws by accepting tickets to events such as Miami’s Formula 1 Grand Prix and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The complaint questions who paid for those tickets, which were worth thousands of dollars.

Suarez is required by law to disclose all gifts of $100 or more. He is not allowed to receive tickets from city vendors, lobbyists or their employers.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office on Thursday said he does not comment on pending investigations.

