MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said there are enough monkeypox vaccines for any local residents who want their shot at protection.

Speaking on Face the Nation, Sunday morning, Suarez said he is prepared to work with state officials to help stem the spread of the virus.

“I am not aware of any shortages in vaccines or testing at this particular juncture. None of it has come to my attention,” he said, “but certainly will work with the state and certainly will work with the federal government to make sure that our city is protected and that those here get the necessary testing and vaccination and to protect themselves against the monkeypox virus.”

The interview comes as South Florida counties continue to take steps to stop the spread of monkeypox after a global emergency was declared earlier this weekend.

In Broward and Miami-Dade, anyone looking for a vaccine may book an appointment through the Florida Department of Health.

Vaccination sites have been set up in cities like Wilton Manors.

Because the virus can spread through contact with body fluids, respiratory droplets, skin-to-skin contact and the touching of bedding or clothes, anyone is at risk of contracting the disease, health officials said.

