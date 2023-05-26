MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is facing an ethics investigation over allegations of cash payments to help fast-track a developer’s multimillion-dollar project in Coconut Grove, The Miami Herald reported.

Thursday’s Herald article stated the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust is investigating the mayor.

According to the newspaper, the investigation is a result of the paper’s recent article that looked into the relationship between Suarez and real estate developer Rishi Kapoor. The mayor is accused of using his position as a city leader to help move the project forward.

The paper’s investigation states Suarez was hired as a paid consultant and received payments for helping the developer resolve issues with securing permits for a $70 million project in the heart of Coconut Grove that otherwise may have been at risk of being delayed.

Reports say Suarez has received at least $170,000 from the real estate firm over the past two years.

On Wednesday, the mayor’s office released a statement to the Herald. It reads in part, “The newspaper’s allegations about the mayor using his influence within the city to help Mr. Kapoor’s company are false. The newspaper falsely claims that there was a meeting between the mayor, the city manager and Mr. Kapoor, despite records being provided to the contrary.”

Suarez’s spokesperson further stated: “It is regrettable that The Miami Herald had dedicated so many resources to assassinating the mayor’s character while ignoring his work to make Miami one of America’s foremost cities.”

The mayor’s staff said they are ready to defend the accusations against Suarez now in front of the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust.

In a statement sent to 7News on Thursday night, they wrote in part, “The mayor is looking forward to fully cooperating with the ethics commission to expose the truth and demonstrate that this is nothing but a frivolous smear campaign launched by The Miami Herald.”

