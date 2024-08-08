MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida non-profit is hosting a huge event to make sure students are dressed for success ahead of the first day of school.

Each year, StyleSaves provides free school supplies to students to get them ready for the school year.

On Saturday, they will hold their large event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The organization says it knows that back-to-school shopping is expensive and they want to mark off several items from the to-do list.

“So we’re trying to help them get through their hard times,” said StyleSaves co-founder Rachel Russell Saiger.

From backpacks to pens to uniforms, the organization has everything a student may need to succeed in class.

“We started manufacturing everything that we need for the uniforms, the backpacks, the sneakers because we want to keep it very uniform-standard. We don’t want like the big logo or something that is brand new. So, we want to give them the best that we can,” said StyleSaves co-founder Isabella Grutman.

Grutman and her business partner Russell Saiger work in the fashion industry and each year, use their connections and influence for philanthropy.

“We want to give them style, we want to give them confidence,” said Grutman. “So, we like to get them ready so we do the haircuts with IGK and different barber shops. All these people come together to give them the style. So it’s nails, haircuts, we have braids, we have a whole bunch of different activities.”

The organization expects to help 15,000 students this year with free supplies, uniforms, and more.

“We want to make them feel good about themselves. We want them to have fun, not just feel like they’re coming to pick up a donation and leave. So, there are tons of activities. We have slime stations, beading, iron on patches. We have all sorts of food, games, rides. We have a DJ. We have all sorts of different activations,” said Russell Saiger.

Volunteers, like Frankel, said the smile he sees from students each year throughout the two-day event makes him return every year with more people from his family and friend group to volunteer at the event.

“That warms my heart. Growing up in a country like poor Haiti, you know when people are in need. When I see them coming in here, they’re going to go home with brand new sneakers, brand new uniform, and that brings me joy to my face and that’s what brings me here every year,” he said.

To volunteer or attend the back-to-school event, click here.

