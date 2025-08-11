MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time for students in South Florida to start setting their alarms, as their summer vacation comes to an end, and one South Florida organization is helping set them up for a successful school year.

Families on Sunday took advantage of one of the last times to receive back-to-school goodies.

Style Saves, a Miami-based nonprofit, kicked off the new school year with a giveaway at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Haircuts, uniforms, backpacks and school supplies were all up for grabs.

In Broward County, school bus drivers were hours away from starting to make their first rounds of the school year, Monday morning.

Officials with Broward County Public Schools said here have been changes in the district, such as elementary schools that have expanded, like at Hollywood Central Prep K-8.

“I’m extremely excited to see my new fifth graders and to see my old students from last year, because now they’re just going to be right across the hallway,” said a teacher at Hollywood Central Prep K-8.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said the district is ready to hit the ground running.

“I’m excited. We have a lot of wind in ourselves right now, a lot of momentum to move more, to continue to innovate, create better learning opportunities and learning environments for our kids,” he said.

Teachers, staff and students at Miami-Dade County Public Schools have a few more days left of summer break, since classes there don’t start until Thursday, but they kicked off their celebrations of the new year this past Friday.

M-DCPS is celebrating a six-year streak of being an “A” district and 140 years of educating Miami-Dade’s children — just a couple reasons to be fired up, even as options have changed for parents.

“Every conversation, every interaction, every impression is a chance to remind families that we are their best choice,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

