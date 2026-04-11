Students from across the country shared their research and ideas at a symposium at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables.

The “Growing Beyond Earth” event, a classroom based science program, was made to empower students to come up with ideas to grow plants in space.

The students at the meeting shared their research and data with scientists in an effort to help feed astronauts during long haul space missions.

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