MIAMI (WSVN) - Students arrived at school safely after a school bus to Miami Northwestern Senior High was involved in a collision with a van, Monday morning.

The crash occurred at Northwest 49th Street and Eighth Avenue in Miami. Fortunately, all 13 students emerged unharmed, and the teens safely made it to school.

Details of the crash revealed that the front of the van sustained significant damage and was subsequently towed.

The bus driver and the van driver both escaped the incident without injuries.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

