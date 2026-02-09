MIAMI (WSVN) - Several young students learned about the importance of fire safety.

The Miami Burn Center hosted its Bi-Annual Children’s Fire & Life Safety Festival on Monday morning, where they provided hands-on life and fire safety education to elementary school students.

These engaging activities, which were conducted in collaboration with multiple fire departments, taught them lifesaving skills when dealing with a fire.

“The kids need to know, and families, for that matter, need to know how to escape properly out of a home, also a meetup point. It’s really important on the outside to have a meetup point. In addition, to learn how to call for an emergency at 911 when there is a fire in the actual home,” said Kelly Keys with the Miami Burn Center.

Fire departments across Miami-Dade took part in the festival to give children a glimpse at how they work during a fire.

