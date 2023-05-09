MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students are being honored for their acts of kindness.

Each month, staff members at North Beach Elementary nominate students to be recognized for the Jennifer Beth Turken Heart Award.

Turken was a student at the school who passed away in 1996 at just 8 years old due to a brain tumor.

Her parents created the award to recognize students for their kindness and respect towards one another.

“We basically teach children all about kindness, we read stories to them about kindness, and it really works,” said Dana Turken, Jennifer’s mother.

“I try to be kind, and I try to make my other friends feel good and okay about themselves,” said Lidnsay Gonzales, an award recipient.

The winners received certificates and are invited with their classmates to an ice cream party, and at the end of the year, an overall winner from each grade level receives a new bicycle and a helmet.

