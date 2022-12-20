COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida students won special naming rights.

The Coconut Creek Police Department hosted a Bloodhound naming contest on Tuesday, enlisting the help of school kids.

Three different classes at Tradewinds Elementary School came up with the winner: Liberty.

They were excited to play with the pup and be a part of such an important moment.

“Very patriotic name and with her birthday being 9/11 it worked out perfectly for us. We are very excited for this new name. Liberty is super excited with us, and as her handler and get to live with her everyday, she’s an amazing puppy, and she’s doing great,” said Officer Sean Feisthammel, Coconut Creek Police Bloodhound Handler.

The 3-month-old puppy was donated to the Coconut Creek Police Department by the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction and is in training to help locate missing children and also help people going through traumatic events.

