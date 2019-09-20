Students gather at Miami Beach City Hall in solidarity of climate change movement across the globe

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large group of students gathered at Miami Beach’s city hall to join the hundreds of thousands around the world taking action against climate change.

7News cameras showed people holding signs with messages like “rise up for climate justice.”

Others were heard chanting and voicing their concerns.

The goal was to get hundreds of students out of school to bring awareness to the issue.

One student spoke about why the movement was important to her.

“This is a movement that is for our futures,” said Chiara Bruzzi, a Florida Climate Change Strike organizer. “It has to do with us, so since we’re striking for our future. we should be the ones to stand up. The youth can do it. We are passionate. We are organized. We can get this all set up.”

Australia was among the first of Friday’s protests overseas.

An estimated 300,000 people took to the streets with 80,000 in Sydney alone.

It’s the country’s largest organized protests since the Iraq war.

Thousands also protested across the African continent, including more than 1,000 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

They were seen waving signs that read “climate justice now” and “there’s only one Earth.”

Experts said Africa is the most vulnerable continent to climate change, and the least equipped to deal with it.

Major cities across Europe and Asia also saw huge protests as well, including a large rally in Paris.

Climate activists there demanded more action from the French government.

They want companies to reduce emissions in order to save the melting arctic.

Meanwhile, in Miami Beach, organizers hoped to see hundreds participating but now believe they have met or exceeded their goal of 600 students.

