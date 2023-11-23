MIAMI (WSVN) - Some babies got into the spirit of Thanksgiving, courtesy of some very special students.

Turkey costumes were all the rage for the babies in the Neonatal Intensive care unit at Baptist Hospital.

They were made with love by students from Westminster Christian School. Some of whom were also once babies in the NICU.

This is all thanks to a school club they created called NICU Warriors, which is dedicated to delivering acts of kindness to newborns in intensive care.

