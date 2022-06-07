AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Drivers got their cars cleaned to help fight childhood cancer.

Students at Aventura City of Excellence School raised money to fund research into pediatric brain cancer, Tuesday.

The money is going towards a fund established by CNN correspondent Rene Marsh, and a former 7News reporter, who lost her son to brain cancer.

The students are hoping this event helps researchers learn more about this form of cancer in children.

