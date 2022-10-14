SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students were evacuated from their elementary school due to reports of a strong smell of gas.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the hazmat incident at Cypress K-8 Center at 5400 SW 112 Court, Friday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, students left the school with their backpacks and were dismissed as crews assessed the situation.

The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

