MIAMI (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to a call regarding a smoking laptop at Citrus Grove Elementary School, Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., live video from 7SkyForce captured the evacuation of students onto the campus field, located at 2121 NW 5th St.

In the midst of the incident, a school board police officer reportedly used a fire extinguisher to address the situation within the building.

The City of Miami Fire Rescue deployed at least four fire trucks to secure the premises.

Administrators were on-site, supervising students outside during the evacuation. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries at this time.

According to Miami Fire, they received a call around 10 a.m. regarding a smoking laptop at the school.

The incident is currently under investigation.

