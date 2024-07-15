The 2024 Peace Sullivan /James Ansin High School Workshop in Journalism and New Media supported by the University of Miami’s School of Communications, culminated today and featured our own Craig Stevens, as guest speaker.

The program invites 16- 20 high school students to the campus for three weeks. In addition to publishing a magazine, the students also produce videos, photos. podcasts and blogs that are posted on the workshop’s website.

During the three weeks of the program, the students live on campus and are supervised by adult counselors. They are encouraged to minimize contact with home, all in an effort to give them a sense of what university life is like and what to expect.

The three weeks are capped by a luncheon where students invite their parents to witness the great work they did during the summer.

