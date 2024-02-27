MIAMI (WSVN) - Students at one South Florida school were treated to some special cooking classes. And they’re learning some recipes for success.

Monday’s cooking class at Thomas Jefferson Biscayne Gardens K-8 Academy transported students to the West African country of Senegal.

Today’s recipe on how easy it is to eat healthy was curated by Common Threads, a national nonprofit that boils down the importance of health, wellness and nutrition.

“This is a 10 week lesson where the kids really learn about making nutritious, healthy food,” said Common Threads’ Patricia Dufane.

“This is amazing for my students because they’re obviously engaged, they’re all paying attention,” said Patrick Lacouty, principal at Thomas Jefferson Biscayne Gardens K-8 Academy.

The hope is that students here will bring the skills and lessons they learn in this kitchen and bring them to their kitchen at home.

“They really learn about the culture, about everything, and the most important, is to really teach them from like a younger age about eating healthy,” Dufane said,

“It’s giving them something to make them more sustainable, to make them feel good about themselves, to empower them and to give them a skill for the future, whether they want to be a chef or not,” said Chef Michelle Bernstein. “Everybody’s got to cook, right? Everybody’s got to eat. And so, we’re only teaching them, kid by kid, how to eat better, how to cook better.”

Students said they enjoy the class.

“Eating good food. That’s all I like,” said one student.

“You get to learn about food and eat, that’s what I really appreciate,” said a student.

This class is one ingredient in the recipe of life that hopefully makes a difference.

“If it keeps spreading, just think of what a healthier world we might have one day,” Bernstein said.

Alex Browning, 7News.

