SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders demonstrated the dangers of drunk driving to high school seniors in Southwest Miami-Dade ahead of their prom night.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue gave a realistic crash drill demonstration that showed the real impact of drinking heavily, or pre-gaming, before heading out to the big night.

Students witnessed a drunk driver crashing into another innocent driver with no time to react.

“The damaged vehicles you see before you were caused by a drunk driver traveling 70 miles per hour with no braking involved,” said an instructor.

Following the crash, MDSO and MDFR arrived at the scene to give the performance a bigger touch of reality.

Watching from outside track gates, students saw how quickly life could change forever.

Crews rushed a victim to the hospital in critical condition as deputies arrested the driver behind the crash.

“Engine 1843, you take the passenger side, you extricate on the driver’s side,” said a firefighter.

It was a sobering lesson for seniors, as prom night is around the corner. It was a demonstration that students said they would never forget.

“I’m going to remember this for a long time,” said Alexa Lopez.

The demonstration is part of MDSO’s Students Together Against Negative Decision, or STAND, unit.

“I do feel this is very important for them to see something like this, so it gives them time to process and think maybe before they are out there drinking and driving, they think about having a drink before they get behind the wheel, of maybe calling somebody or just not having the drink at all,” said MDSO Deputy Nicola Wake.

For students like Lopez and Natali Cardozo, learning about the dangers of drunk driving is one thing, but seeing it happen in front of their eyes is a game changer.

“You’re not just hurting you, you’re not just hurting yourself, you’re hurting your family, you’re hurting everyone who is loved and also hurting someone else, which is very impactful,” said Cardozo.

The MDSO STAND unit puts on this drunk driving demonstration once a year for high school seniors.

