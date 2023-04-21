MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at one South Florida school had an early Earth Day celebration.

Second graders at North Beach Elementary spent the day in the school’s garden.

They did arts and crafts, learned about recycling and planted healthy foods like bananas and papayas.

“The fun thing is they go ahead and they cook, as well, with these items and bring it to the cafeteria and in fact our teachers, as well, bring some of this stuff home from the garden and cook with it, so it’s a win-win for all,” said Melanie Fishman, principal at the school.

The children also got to learn about endangered butterflies and insect species.

Earth Day is on Saturday.

