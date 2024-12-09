EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Horace Mann Middle School and Dr. Marvin Dunn Academy in El Portal were evacuated as a precaution after there were reports of a possible bomb threat.

Officials were alerted to reports of a bomb threat made to Horace Mann Middle School located at 8950 Northwest 2nd Avenue.

Dr. Mann Dunn Academy for Community Education is right next-door to Horace Mann Middle and out of an abundance of caution, authorities’ evacuated the school as well.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where a large police presence was observed as officers investigated the threat.

All of the students were Ok and were seen in a single-file line outside of the school awaiting further instructions.

The evacuation order at Horace Mann was lifted and students were allowed back into the school, not long before being told to exit the school once more.

That was likely due to an area of the school not being thoroughly investigated and given the all-clear.

Nonetheless, it appeared that authorities had the situation under control.

Shortly after, Miami-Dade County Public School confirmed that the threat was a hoax and both students and staff were allowed back inside the building.

